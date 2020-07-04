TOTALLY REMODELED PROPERTY. VINYL PLANK FLOORINNG THROUGH OUT. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, RANGE OVEN. UTILITY CLOSET OFF THE KITCHEN. NEW WALK IN SHOWER AND VANITIES IN MASTER BATH, NEW TUB AND SURROUND IN FRONT HALL BATH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 668 Stonehenge Drive have any available units?
668 Stonehenge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.