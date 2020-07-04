Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
652 Stonehenge Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:29 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
652 Stonehenge Drive
652 Stonehenge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
652 Stonehenge Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex. Feature include laminate and tile floors, breakfast bar open to dining and living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have any available units?
652 Stonehenge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 652 Stonehenge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
652 Stonehenge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Stonehenge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive offer parking?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have a pool?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have accessible units?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 Stonehenge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
