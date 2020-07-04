All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:29 PM

652 Stonehenge Drive

652 Stonehenge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

652 Stonehenge Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex. Feature include laminate and tile floors, breakfast bar open to dining and living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have any available units?
652 Stonehenge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 652 Stonehenge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
652 Stonehenge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Stonehenge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive offer parking?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have a pool?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have accessible units?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 Stonehenge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Stonehenge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Stonehenge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

