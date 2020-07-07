All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:36 PM

637 Cimarron Trce

637 Cimarron Trace · No Longer Available
Location

637 Cimarron Trace, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Grand Prairie is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Laminate flooring and neutral paint. Kitchen has granite counters and new appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=rixyXcoJIT&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Cimarron Trce have any available units?
637 Cimarron Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 637 Cimarron Trce currently offering any rent specials?
637 Cimarron Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Cimarron Trce pet-friendly?
No, 637 Cimarron Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 637 Cimarron Trce offer parking?
No, 637 Cimarron Trce does not offer parking.
Does 637 Cimarron Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Cimarron Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Cimarron Trce have a pool?
No, 637 Cimarron Trce does not have a pool.
Does 637 Cimarron Trce have accessible units?
No, 637 Cimarron Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Cimarron Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Cimarron Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Cimarron Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 Cimarron Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

