Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
631 Stonehenge Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 6:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
631 Stonehenge Drive
631 Stonehenge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
631 Stonehenge Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NICE HALF DUPLEX, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. CAN BE THE 3 RD BEDROOM. BATH UPDATED.. REMODELED, BIG BACKYARD..WITH 2 CAR COVER PATIO, READY TO MOVE IN.
HOUSING ARE WELLCOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 631 Stonehenge Drive have any available units?
631 Stonehenge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 631 Stonehenge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
631 Stonehenge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Stonehenge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 631 Stonehenge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 631 Stonehenge Drive offer parking?
No, 631 Stonehenge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 631 Stonehenge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Stonehenge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Stonehenge Drive have a pool?
No, 631 Stonehenge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 631 Stonehenge Drive have accessible units?
No, 631 Stonehenge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Stonehenge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Stonehenge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Stonehenge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Stonehenge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
