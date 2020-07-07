Rent Calculator
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 610 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
610 14th Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:50 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
610 14th Street
610 Northwest 14th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
610 Northwest 14th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two story townhouse on corner lot with good drive up appeal. Both bedrooms upstairs, fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 14th Street have any available units?
610 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 610 14th Street have?
Some of 610 14th Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 610 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 610 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 14th Street offers parking.
Does 610 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 14th Street have a pool?
No, 610 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 610 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
