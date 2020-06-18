All apartments in Grand Prairie
6015 Guilia Drive

Location

6015 Guilia Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Guilia Drive have any available units?
6015 Guilia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 6015 Guilia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Guilia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Guilia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Guilia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Guilia Drive offer parking?
No, 6015 Guilia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Guilia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Guilia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Guilia Drive have a pool?
No, 6015 Guilia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Guilia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6015 Guilia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Guilia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Guilia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Guilia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Guilia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

