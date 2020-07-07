Rent Calculator
Grand Prairie, TX
5916 Crestview Drive
5916 Crestview Drive
No Longer Available
5916 Crestview Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home ready to move in - open floor plan with vaulted ceiling with many other features. Home near shopping and hwy 360.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5916 Crestview Drive have any available units?
5916 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5916 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 5916 Crestview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5916 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 5916 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 5916 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 5916 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 5916 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.
