Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5880 Vista Heights Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5880 Vista Heights Lane
5880 Vista Heights Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5880 Vista Heights Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice open floor plan with three bedroom and two bath, easy access to I20, Highway 360, and 161 Toll road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5880 Vista Heights Lane have any available units?
5880 Vista Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 5880 Vista Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5880 Vista Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5880 Vista Heights Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5880 Vista Heights Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 5880 Vista Heights Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5880 Vista Heights Lane offers parking.
Does 5880 Vista Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5880 Vista Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5880 Vista Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 5880 Vista Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5880 Vista Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 5880 Vista Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5880 Vista Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5880 Vista Heights Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5880 Vista Heights Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5880 Vista Heights Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
