Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5844 Prairie View Court

5844 Prairie View Court · No Longer Available
Location

5844 Prairie View Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 2098 sq. ft., 1 story home in Grand Prairie, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy breakfast area. Large living room with fireplace. Additional family and dining areas. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Covered deck in back yard. Schedule your showing today!

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!!!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 Prairie View Court have any available units?
5844 Prairie View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 5844 Prairie View Court currently offering any rent specials?
5844 Prairie View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 Prairie View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5844 Prairie View Court is pet friendly.
Does 5844 Prairie View Court offer parking?
No, 5844 Prairie View Court does not offer parking.
Does 5844 Prairie View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5844 Prairie View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 Prairie View Court have a pool?
No, 5844 Prairie View Court does not have a pool.
Does 5844 Prairie View Court have accessible units?
No, 5844 Prairie View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 Prairie View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5844 Prairie View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5844 Prairie View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5844 Prairie View Court does not have units with air conditioning.

