5844 Prairie View Court

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 2098 sq. ft., 1 story home in Grand Prairie, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy breakfast area. Large living room with fireplace. Additional family and dining areas. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Covered deck in back yard. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.