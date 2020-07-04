5448 Lavaca Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on your large covered patio in this big backyard. Wood floors, fresh paint, and open floorplan make this home a must see. Schedule your showing today!