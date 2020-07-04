All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:32 AM

5448 Lavaca Road

5448 Lavaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

5448 Lavaca Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on your large covered patio in this big backyard. Wood floors, fresh paint, and open floorplan make this home a must see. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5448 Lavaca Road have any available units?
5448 Lavaca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5448 Lavaca Road have?
Some of 5448 Lavaca Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5448 Lavaca Road currently offering any rent specials?
5448 Lavaca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5448 Lavaca Road pet-friendly?
No, 5448 Lavaca Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5448 Lavaca Road offer parking?
Yes, 5448 Lavaca Road offers parking.
Does 5448 Lavaca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5448 Lavaca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5448 Lavaca Road have a pool?
No, 5448 Lavaca Road does not have a pool.
Does 5448 Lavaca Road have accessible units?
No, 5448 Lavaca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5448 Lavaca Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5448 Lavaca Road has units with dishwashers.

