Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on your large covered patio in this big backyard. Wood floors, fresh paint, and open floorplan make this home a must see. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5448 Lavaca Road have any available units?
5448 Lavaca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.