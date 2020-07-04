Rent Calculator
5441 Avery Lane
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:20 AM
1 of 7
5441 Avery Lane
5441 Avery Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5441 Avery Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5441 Avery Lane have any available units?
5441 Avery Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5441 Avery Lane have?
Some of 5441 Avery Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5441 Avery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5441 Avery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 Avery Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5441 Avery Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 5441 Avery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5441 Avery Lane offers parking.
Does 5441 Avery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 Avery Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 Avery Lane have a pool?
No, 5441 Avery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5441 Avery Lane have accessible units?
No, 5441 Avery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 Avery Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5441 Avery Lane has units with dishwashers.
