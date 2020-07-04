All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 PM

5439 Montague Lane

5439 Montague Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5439 Montague Ln, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Montague Lane have any available units?
5439 Montague Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5439 Montague Lane have?
Some of 5439 Montague Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 Montague Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Montague Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Montague Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5439 Montague Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5439 Montague Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5439 Montague Lane offers parking.
Does 5439 Montague Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 Montague Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Montague Lane have a pool?
No, 5439 Montague Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5439 Montague Lane have accessible units?
No, 5439 Montague Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Montague Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5439 Montague Lane has units with dishwashers.

