This large 4 bedroom home, located on a corner lot, is ready for move in! Beautiful bright clean colors throughout, open kitchen with ample amount of cabinet space, spacious bedrooms and bonus game room on the second floor. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5423 Montague Lane have any available units?
5423 Montague Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.