All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 5423 Montague Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5423 Montague Lane
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:28 AM

5423 Montague Lane

5423 Montague Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5423 Montague Ln, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
This large 4 bedroom home, located on a corner lot, is ready for move in! Beautiful bright clean colors throughout, open kitchen with ample amount of cabinet space, spacious bedrooms and bonus game room on the second floor. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 Montague Lane have any available units?
5423 Montague Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 Montague Lane have?
Some of 5423 Montague Lane's amenities include dishwasher, game room, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 Montague Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5423 Montague Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 Montague Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5423 Montague Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5423 Montague Lane offer parking?
No, 5423 Montague Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5423 Montague Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 Montague Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 Montague Lane have a pool?
No, 5423 Montague Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5423 Montague Lane have accessible units?
No, 5423 Montague Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 Montague Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 Montague Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District