5327 Kathryn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful single story home with 4 bedrm, 2 bath, formal dining, formal living, big family room with stone fireplace, split bedroom arrangement, and security syst. Island kitchen with granite countertop, new gas cooktop, walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom with extended sitting area, his & her vanity and garden tub, walk-in shower. Laminate wood floors in the living room. Tile in the kitchen, breakfast, bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms, formal living and dining. Extended Covered patio wired for TV. 2 car attached garage with extra paved parking. Beautiful landscaped yard with sprinkler system. No pets please!

Minutes away to Hwy 360, I20 and Hwy 161.