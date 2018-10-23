All apartments in Grand Prairie
5327 Kathryn Drive

Location

5327 Kathryn Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful single story home with 4 bedrm, 2 bath, formal dining, formal living, big family room with stone fireplace, split bedroom arrangement, and security syst. Island kitchen with granite countertop, new gas cooktop, walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom with extended sitting area, his & her vanity and garden tub, walk-in shower. Laminate wood floors in the living room. Tile in the kitchen, breakfast, bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms, formal living and dining. Extended Covered patio wired for TV. 2 car attached garage with extra paved parking. Beautiful landscaped yard with sprinkler system. No pets please!
Minutes away to Hwy 360, I20 and Hwy 161.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Kathryn Drive have any available units?
5327 Kathryn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5327 Kathryn Drive have?
Some of 5327 Kathryn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 Kathryn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Kathryn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Kathryn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5327 Kathryn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5327 Kathryn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5327 Kathryn Drive offers parking.
Does 5327 Kathryn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 Kathryn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Kathryn Drive have a pool?
No, 5327 Kathryn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5327 Kathryn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5327 Kathryn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Kathryn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5327 Kathryn Drive has units with dishwashers.

