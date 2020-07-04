All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:13 AM

5316 Throckmorton Drive

5316 Throckmorton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Throckmorton Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Throckmorton Drive have any available units?
5316 Throckmorton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 Throckmorton Drive have?
Some of 5316 Throckmorton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Throckmorton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Throckmorton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Throckmorton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5316 Throckmorton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5316 Throckmorton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Throckmorton Drive offers parking.
Does 5316 Throckmorton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Throckmorton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Throckmorton Drive have a pool?
No, 5316 Throckmorton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Throckmorton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5316 Throckmorton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Throckmorton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 Throckmorton Drive has units with dishwashers.

