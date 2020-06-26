All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 5168 Finnhorse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5168 Finnhorse Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

5168 Finnhorse Drive

5168 Finnhorse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5168 Finnhorse Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice and clean inside ready to move in. Near school. two bedrooms down and two bedroom up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5168 Finnhorse Drive have any available units?
5168 Finnhorse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5168 Finnhorse Drive have?
Some of 5168 Finnhorse Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5168 Finnhorse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5168 Finnhorse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5168 Finnhorse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5168 Finnhorse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5168 Finnhorse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5168 Finnhorse Drive offers parking.
Does 5168 Finnhorse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5168 Finnhorse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5168 Finnhorse Drive have a pool?
No, 5168 Finnhorse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5168 Finnhorse Drive have accessible units?
No, 5168 Finnhorse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5168 Finnhorse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5168 Finnhorse Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District