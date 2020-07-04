516 Teresa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great layout for a family, Master bedroom is separate . Floor plan offesr two living areas and dinning areas. One of the four bedrooms would make a great office ,with french doors. The master is roomy , located at the back end of the house. Master bathroom has nice garden tub and separate shower , Private toilet , and spacious walk in closet.

Kitchen is equipped with gas appliances, excessive cabinets and is a open concept to living and dinning area. Back enter of the house has a enclosed sun room. Nice sized open patio space and a storage shed . Located near major highway and retail. Not accepting pets.