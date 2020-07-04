All apartments in Grand Prairie
510 Cranbrook Ln

510 Cranbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

510 Cranbrook Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Grand Prairie has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Cranbrook Ln have any available units?
510 Cranbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Cranbrook Ln have?
Some of 510 Cranbrook Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Cranbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
510 Cranbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Cranbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Cranbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 510 Cranbrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 510 Cranbrook Ln offers parking.
Does 510 Cranbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Cranbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Cranbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 510 Cranbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 510 Cranbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 510 Cranbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Cranbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Cranbrook Ln has units with dishwashers.

