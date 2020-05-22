All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:09 PM

508 E Avenue J

508 East Avenue J Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 East Avenue J Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
ice maker
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Recently renovated. All new appliances and carpet. Backs up to park.

No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E Avenue J have any available units?
508 E Avenue J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 E Avenue J have?
Some of 508 E Avenue J's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E Avenue J currently offering any rent specials?
508 E Avenue J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E Avenue J pet-friendly?
No, 508 E Avenue J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 508 E Avenue J offer parking?
No, 508 E Avenue J does not offer parking.
Does 508 E Avenue J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 E Avenue J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E Avenue J have a pool?
Yes, 508 E Avenue J has a pool.
Does 508 E Avenue J have accessible units?
No, 508 E Avenue J does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E Avenue J have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 E Avenue J does not have units with dishwashers.

