Grand Prairie, TX
5064 Kite Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:23 AM
5064 Kite Road
5064 Kite Road
No Longer Available
Location
5064 Kite Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5064 Kite Road have any available units?
5064 Kite Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5064 Kite Road have?
Some of 5064 Kite Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 5064 Kite Road currently offering any rent specials?
5064 Kite Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5064 Kite Road pet-friendly?
No, 5064 Kite Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 5064 Kite Road offer parking?
Yes, 5064 Kite Road offers parking.
Does 5064 Kite Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5064 Kite Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5064 Kite Road have a pool?
No, 5064 Kite Road does not have a pool.
Does 5064 Kite Road have accessible units?
No, 5064 Kite Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5064 Kite Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5064 Kite Road has units with dishwashers.
