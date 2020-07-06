All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 5051 Showdown Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5051 Showdown Ln
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:37 PM

5051 Showdown Ln

5051 Showdown Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5051 Showdown Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Grand Prairie is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=JEwzVSDh4T&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 Showdown Ln have any available units?
5051 Showdown Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 5051 Showdown Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5051 Showdown Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 Showdown Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5051 Showdown Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5051 Showdown Ln offer parking?
No, 5051 Showdown Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5051 Showdown Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 Showdown Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 Showdown Ln have a pool?
No, 5051 Showdown Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5051 Showdown Ln have accessible units?
No, 5051 Showdown Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 Showdown Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5051 Showdown Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5051 Showdown Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5051 Showdown Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District