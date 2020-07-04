All apartments in Grand Prairie
505 Cranbrook Lane
505 Cranbrook Lane

505 Cranbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

505 Cranbrook Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath house. Nice quiet neighborhood. Spacious back yard. Pet Friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Cranbrook Lane have any available units?
505 Cranbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 505 Cranbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
505 Cranbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Cranbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Cranbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 505 Cranbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 505 Cranbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 505 Cranbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Cranbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Cranbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 505 Cranbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 505 Cranbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 505 Cranbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Cranbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Cranbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Cranbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Cranbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

