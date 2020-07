Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated spacious corner lot with 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 car garage. Fenced yard, great for entertaining family and friends or just enjoying nature while sitting out under the covered patio. Cozy kitchen with breakfast nook, bricked fire place for those wintery nights. This house is waiting for you and your family to bring new memories. ALL major appliance included (NO Refrigerator) CALL 972-584-1279 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS *LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*