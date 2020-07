Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, recent exterior paint and siding, fenced in backyard, and open patio. Full bath is located on the second floor with a half bath for guests on the first floor. Eat-in kitchen with ample updated cabinet and counter space and new black appliances including a fridge. Tile on the main floor, large living room. Home is located 5 minutes from Highway 20 and 10 minutes from Highway 30. Room sizes should be verified by tenant.