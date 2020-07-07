All apartments in Grand Prairie
500 Hinton Street
500 Hinton Street

500 Hinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 Hinton Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,359 sf home is located in Grand Prairie, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Hinton Street have any available units?
500 Hinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Hinton Street have?
Some of 500 Hinton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Hinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 Hinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Hinton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Hinton Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 Hinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 Hinton Street offers parking.
Does 500 Hinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Hinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Hinton Street have a pool?
No, 500 Hinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 Hinton Street have accessible units?
No, 500 Hinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Hinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Hinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

