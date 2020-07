Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Available Jan 1st! TEXAS BIG! Stunning two story home with 5 bedrooms plus a study, 3 and a half baths and a 3 car garage! Gorgeous stone fireplace. Huge island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower in the master. Large room upstairs, could be a game room! Media room upstairs along with a small bar! Gated driveway, open back patio and huge fenced in backyard! This home is a must see!