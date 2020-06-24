4917 Embers Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Make this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom gem your home! It is close to shopping, schools, and easy access to the 360 and I20, and near Joe Pool Lake! Hurry, this one won't last long!