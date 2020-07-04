Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4717 Lincolnshire Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4717 Lincolnshire Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4717 Lincolnshire Drive have any available units?
4717 Lincolnshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4717 Lincolnshire Drive have?
Some of 4717 Lincolnshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4717 Lincolnshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Lincolnshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Lincolnshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4717 Lincolnshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 4717 Lincolnshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Lincolnshire Drive offers parking.
Does 4717 Lincolnshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Lincolnshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Lincolnshire Drive have a pool?
No, 4717 Lincolnshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Lincolnshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4717 Lincolnshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Lincolnshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 Lincolnshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
