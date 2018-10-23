4676 Sarum Court

Amenities

FABULOUS DR Horton 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home with in-ground pool and ENORMOUS covered back patio. Beautiful bamboo wood floors throughout home with tile in all wet areas. All rooms down except for 5th bedroom up with enormous closet and full bath. 5th bedroom wired for sound and can double as media room. Great yard with lots of play space. Large kitchen with stainless appliances and granite overlooks family room and breakfast area with views of backyard and pool. Kitchen refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay with home. Great, functional floor plan. Close to highways, shopping, parks, Joe Pool Lake. Home warranty in place for maintenance. Landlord to maintain pool.