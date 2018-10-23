All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 4676 Sarum Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4676 Sarum Court
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:11 AM

4676 Sarum Court

4676 Sarum Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4676 Sarum Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
FABULOUS DR Horton 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home with in-ground pool and ENORMOUS covered back patio. Beautiful bamboo wood floors throughout home with tile in all wet areas. All rooms down except for 5th bedroom up with enormous closet and full bath. 5th bedroom wired for sound and can double as media room. Great yard with lots of play space. Large kitchen with stainless appliances and granite overlooks family room and breakfast area with views of backyard and pool. Kitchen refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay with home. Great, functional floor plan. Close to highways, shopping, parks, Joe Pool Lake. Home warranty in place for maintenance. Landlord to maintain pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4676 Sarum Court have any available units?
4676 Sarum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4676 Sarum Court have?
Some of 4676 Sarum Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4676 Sarum Court currently offering any rent specials?
4676 Sarum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4676 Sarum Court pet-friendly?
No, 4676 Sarum Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4676 Sarum Court offer parking?
Yes, 4676 Sarum Court offers parking.
Does 4676 Sarum Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4676 Sarum Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4676 Sarum Court have a pool?
Yes, 4676 Sarum Court has a pool.
Does 4676 Sarum Court have accessible units?
No, 4676 Sarum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4676 Sarum Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4676 Sarum Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District