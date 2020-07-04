Rent Calculator
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:49 AM
4639 Yellowleaf Drive
4639 Yellowleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4639 Yellowleaf Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept 4 bedroom 2 bath house with open floor plan in quite neighborhood and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4639 Yellowleaf Drive have any available units?
4639 Yellowleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4639 Yellowleaf Drive have?
Some of 4639 Yellowleaf Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4639 Yellowleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4639 Yellowleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 Yellowleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4639 Yellowleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 4639 Yellowleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4639 Yellowleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4639 Yellowleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 Yellowleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 Yellowleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 4639 Yellowleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4639 Yellowleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4639 Yellowleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 Yellowleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4639 Yellowleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
