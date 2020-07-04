All apartments in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
4626 Amherst Lane
Location

4626 Amherst Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,787 sf home is located in Grand Prairie, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Amherst Lane have any available units?
4626 Amherst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 Amherst Lane have?
Some of 4626 Amherst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Amherst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Amherst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Amherst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4626 Amherst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4626 Amherst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4626 Amherst Lane offers parking.
Does 4626 Amherst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Amherst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Amherst Lane have a pool?
No, 4626 Amherst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Amherst Lane have accessible units?
No, 4626 Amherst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Amherst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Amherst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

