4540 Queenswood Drive

**MOVE IN READY** Arlington ISD. Home like a brand new house. Fresh paint, new floor, windows, stove, all appliances & much more. Beautiful 2 story home 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living, 2 dining areas & a game room up with closet (can be the 4th bedroom), large backyard. Open floor plan, spilt bedroom design, spacious open living area with wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen, all good size bedrooms, a lot of windows in master bedroom. Easy access to Hwy I-20, 161 & 360, outlet mall, school, shopping & major commute. Tenant & tenant agents to verify all information including school & measurements. Tenant credit score must have a 600 FICO or higher.NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.Pets are case by case.