4540 Queenswood Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

4540 Queenswood Drive

4540 Queenswood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Queenswood Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**MOVE IN READY** Arlington ISD. Home like a brand new house. Fresh paint, new floor, windows, stove, all appliances & much more. Beautiful 2 story home 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living, 2 dining areas & a game room up with closet (can be the 4th bedroom), large backyard. Open floor plan, spilt bedroom design, spacious open living area with wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen, all good size bedrooms, a lot of windows in master bedroom. Easy access to Hwy I-20, 161 & 360, outlet mall, school, shopping & major commute. Tenant & tenant agents to verify all information including school & measurements. Tenant credit score must have a 600 FICO or higher.NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Queenswood Drive have any available units?
4540 Queenswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Queenswood Drive have?
Some of 4540 Queenswood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Queenswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Queenswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Queenswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 Queenswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4540 Queenswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Queenswood Drive offers parking.
Does 4540 Queenswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Queenswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Queenswood Drive have a pool?
No, 4540 Queenswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Queenswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4540 Queenswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Queenswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Queenswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

