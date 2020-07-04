Rent Calculator
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 4451 Wheeler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Grand Prairie, TX
4451 Wheeler Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:55 AM
1 of 28
4451 Wheeler Street
4451 Wheeler Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4451 Wheeler Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4451 Wheeler Street have any available units?
4451 Wheeler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4451 Wheeler Street have?
Some of 4451 Wheeler Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4451 Wheeler Street currently offering any rent specials?
4451 Wheeler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 Wheeler Street pet-friendly?
No, 4451 Wheeler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 4451 Wheeler Street offer parking?
Yes, 4451 Wheeler Street offers parking.
Does 4451 Wheeler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 Wheeler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 Wheeler Street have a pool?
No, 4451 Wheeler Street does not have a pool.
Does 4451 Wheeler Street have accessible units?
No, 4451 Wheeler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 Wheeler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4451 Wheeler Street has units with dishwashers.
