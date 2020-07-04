4440 Newport Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Westchester
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Open House January 26th 12 to 2pm will have applications at the house. Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Split floor plan, updated appliances,and neutral paint. Close to schools, shopping and freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
