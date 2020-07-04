All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 4440 Newport Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4440 Newport Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4440 Newport Street

4440 Newport Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4440 Newport Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Open House January 26th 12 to 2pm will have applications at the house. Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Split floor plan, updated appliances,and neutral paint. Close to schools, shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 Newport Street have any available units?
4440 Newport Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4440 Newport Street have?
Some of 4440 Newport Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 Newport Street currently offering any rent specials?
4440 Newport Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 Newport Street pet-friendly?
No, 4440 Newport Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4440 Newport Street offer parking?
No, 4440 Newport Street does not offer parking.
Does 4440 Newport Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 Newport Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 Newport Street have a pool?
No, 4440 Newport Street does not have a pool.
Does 4440 Newport Street have accessible units?
No, 4440 Newport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 Newport Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4440 Newport Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District