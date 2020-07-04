All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 4435 Westchester Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4435 Westchester Glen Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4435 Westchester Glen Drive

4435 Westchester Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4435 Westchester Glen Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Beautiful two story house in the heart of Grand Prairie , Texas . Well maintained and loved home . Lots of living space and lots of light coming into the house due to the windows and high ceilings .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Westchester Glen Drive have any available units?
4435 Westchester Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 4435 Westchester Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Westchester Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Westchester Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4435 Westchester Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4435 Westchester Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 4435 Westchester Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4435 Westchester Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 Westchester Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Westchester Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 4435 Westchester Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4435 Westchester Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4435 Westchester Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Westchester Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4435 Westchester Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4435 Westchester Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4435 Westchester Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District