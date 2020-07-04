All apartments in Grand Prairie
4368 Saugus Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4368 Saugus Drive

4368 Saugus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4368 Saugus Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4368 Saugus Drive have any available units?
4368 Saugus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 4368 Saugus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4368 Saugus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4368 Saugus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4368 Saugus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4368 Saugus Drive offer parking?
No, 4368 Saugus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4368 Saugus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4368 Saugus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4368 Saugus Drive have a pool?
No, 4368 Saugus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4368 Saugus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4368 Saugus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4368 Saugus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4368 Saugus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4368 Saugus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4368 Saugus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

