Grand Prairie, TX
4343 Metronome Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

4343 Metronome Drive

4343 Metronome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Metronome Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Grand Prairie is move-in ready! Fabulous living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Metronome Drive have any available units?
4343 Metronome Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Metronome Drive have?
Some of 4343 Metronome Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Metronome Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Metronome Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Metronome Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 Metronome Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4343 Metronome Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Metronome Drive offers parking.
Does 4343 Metronome Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Metronome Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Metronome Drive have a pool?
No, 4343 Metronome Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Metronome Drive have accessible units?
No, 4343 Metronome Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Metronome Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Metronome Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

