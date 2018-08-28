4343 Metronome Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

hardwood floors, fireplace, garage, pet friendly

A beautiful 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Grand Prairie is move-in ready! Fabulous living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

