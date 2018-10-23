Rent Calculator
Grand Prairie, TX
433 17th Street
433 17th Street
433 Northwest 17th Street
Location
433 Northwest 17th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great property on large lot. Close to SH 161 and I30 and mid way from Ft. Worth and Dallas. Original hardwood floors. Needs some updates. Spacious detached 2-car garage. Storage building in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 433 17th Street have any available units?
433 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 433 17th Street have?
Some of 433 17th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 433 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 433 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 433 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 433 17th Street offers parking.
Does 433 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 17th Street have a pool?
No, 433 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 433 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 433 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
