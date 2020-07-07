4321 Perrine Place, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Sheffield Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Must See! 4-2-2.5 Home located in very quiet Neighborhood great for raising a family. Located off Great Southwest, south of I20, makes this home a great find for someone looking for nice location to raise a family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4321 Perrine Place have any available units?
4321 Perrine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.