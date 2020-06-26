4308 Linda Kay Lane

Amenities
**MOVE IN READY** Grand Prairie ISD. Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath with formal living & dining. New wood floor. Kitchen with granite countertops, island, window ledge over the sink, breakfast area & 16 food bar. Family room with fireplace, open breakfast area & kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets. Ease access to I-20, I-161 & Joe Pool Lake. Pets are case by case. Tenant and tenant agent to verify all information provided. Tenant credit score must have a 580 FICO or higher. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.