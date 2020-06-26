All apartments in Grand Prairie
4308 Linda Kay Lane
Last updated May 20 2019 at 5:56 AM

4308 Linda Kay Lane

4308 Linda Kay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Linda Kay Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**MOVE IN READY** Grand Prairie ISD. Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath with formal living & dining. New wood floor. Kitchen with granite countertops, island, window ledge over the sink, breakfast area & 16 food bar. Family room with fireplace, open breakfast area & kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets. Ease access to I-20, I-161 & Joe Pool Lake. Pets are case by case. Tenant and tenant agent to verify all information provided. Tenant credit score must have a 580 FICO or higher. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Linda Kay Lane have any available units?
4308 Linda Kay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Linda Kay Lane have?
Some of 4308 Linda Kay Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Linda Kay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Linda Kay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Linda Kay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 Linda Kay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4308 Linda Kay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Linda Kay Lane offers parking.
Does 4308 Linda Kay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Linda Kay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Linda Kay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4308 Linda Kay Lane has a pool.
Does 4308 Linda Kay Lane have accessible units?
No, 4308 Linda Kay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Linda Kay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 Linda Kay Lane has units with dishwashers.

