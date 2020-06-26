4308 Linda Kay Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**MOVE IN READY** Grand Prairie ISD. Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath with formal living & dining. New wood floor. Kitchen with granite countertops, island, window ledge over the sink, breakfast area & 16 food bar. Family room with fireplace, open breakfast area & kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets. Ease access to I-20, I-161 & Joe Pool Lake. Pets are case by case. Tenant and tenant agent to verify all information provided. Tenant credit score must have a 580 FICO or higher. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.