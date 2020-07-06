All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:42 PM

4132 Hathaway Drive

4132 Hathaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4132 Hathaway Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Hathaway Drive have any available units?
4132 Hathaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 4132 Hathaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Hathaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Hathaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4132 Hathaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4132 Hathaway Drive offer parking?
No, 4132 Hathaway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4132 Hathaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Hathaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Hathaway Drive have a pool?
No, 4132 Hathaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Hathaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4132 Hathaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Hathaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 Hathaway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4132 Hathaway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4132 Hathaway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

