406 Brandon St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

406 Brandon St.

406 Brandon Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 Brandon Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to move in...New paint, New flooring and much more... -

(RLNE5614978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Brandon St. have any available units?
406 Brandon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 406 Brandon St. currently offering any rent specials?
406 Brandon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Brandon St. pet-friendly?
No, 406 Brandon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 406 Brandon St. offer parking?
No, 406 Brandon St. does not offer parking.
Does 406 Brandon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Brandon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Brandon St. have a pool?
No, 406 Brandon St. does not have a pool.
Does 406 Brandon St. have accessible units?
No, 406 Brandon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Brandon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Brandon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Brandon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Brandon St. does not have units with air conditioning.

