Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3917 Hardwood Court
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:41 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3917 Hardwood Court
3917 Hardwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3917 Hardwood Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have any available units?
3917 Hardwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 3917 Hardwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Hardwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Hardwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court offer parking?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have a pool?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
