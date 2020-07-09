All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3917 Hardwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3917 Hardwood Court
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:41 PM

3917 Hardwood Court

3917 Hardwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3917 Hardwood Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Hardwood Court have any available units?
3917 Hardwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 3917 Hardwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Hardwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Hardwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court offer parking?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have a pool?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Hardwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3917 Hardwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District