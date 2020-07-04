Rent Calculator
Grand Prairie, TX
3638 Tivoli Dr
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:31 AM
1 of 3
3638 Tivoli Dr
3638 Tivoli Drive
No Longer Available
3638 Tivoli Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Now ready for rent 4 bedroom 2 bath - Home is ready. 4 bedroom 2 bath prices to lease.
Call/text to view the home today before its gone tomorrow.
Applications are done in time
Call 682-213-0438
Admin fee $150
(RLNE4981587)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3638 Tivoli Dr have any available units?
3638 Tivoli Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 3638 Tivoli Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Tivoli Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Tivoli Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3638 Tivoli Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 3638 Tivoli Dr offer parking?
No, 3638 Tivoli Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3638 Tivoli Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 Tivoli Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Tivoli Dr have a pool?
No, 3638 Tivoli Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3638 Tivoli Dr have accessible units?
No, 3638 Tivoli Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Tivoli Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3638 Tivoli Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3638 Tivoli Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3638 Tivoli Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
