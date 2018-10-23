All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

355 W Westchester Parkway

355 East Westchester Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

355 East Westchester Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brookdale Lewisville is a senior living community offering personalized assisted living options for seniors. Our emphasis is on providing a wonderful assisted living lifestyle, allowing you to do what you can and helping you remain as independent as possible.
Our community is designed to help those who need assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing and administering needed medication. Just like family, we provide the extra assistance seniors may need with daily activities, while always placing a focus on helping residents maintain privacy, dignity, and independence. Rent starts at $2350.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 W Westchester Parkway have any available units?
355 W Westchester Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 355 W Westchester Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
355 W Westchester Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 W Westchester Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 355 W Westchester Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 355 W Westchester Parkway offer parking?
No, 355 W Westchester Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 355 W Westchester Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 W Westchester Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 W Westchester Parkway have a pool?
No, 355 W Westchester Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 355 W Westchester Parkway have accessible units?
No, 355 W Westchester Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 355 W Westchester Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 W Westchester Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 W Westchester Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 W Westchester Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

