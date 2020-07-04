Rent Calculator
3526 Sedona Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:02 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3526 Sedona Drive
3526 Sedona Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3526 Sedona Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home within neighborhood with easy access to I20 and 360
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3526 Sedona Drive have any available units?
3526 Sedona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3526 Sedona Drive have?
Some of 3526 Sedona Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3526 Sedona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Sedona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Sedona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3526 Sedona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 3526 Sedona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Sedona Drive offers parking.
Does 3526 Sedona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Sedona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Sedona Drive have a pool?
No, 3526 Sedona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Sedona Drive have accessible units?
No, 3526 Sedona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Sedona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 Sedona Drive has units with dishwashers.
