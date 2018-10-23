All apartments in Grand Prairie
3505 Glenda Drive

Location

3505 Glenda Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,507 sf home is located in Grand Prairie, TX. This home features beautiful laminate floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Glenda Drive have any available units?
3505 Glenda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Glenda Drive have?
Some of 3505 Glenda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Glenda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Glenda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Glenda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Glenda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Glenda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3505 Glenda Drive offers parking.
Does 3505 Glenda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Glenda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Glenda Drive have a pool?
No, 3505 Glenda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Glenda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3505 Glenda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Glenda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Glenda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

