Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3423 Parham Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:18 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3423 Parham Drive
3423 Parham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3423 Parham Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3423 Parham Drive have any available units?
3423 Parham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3423 Parham Drive have?
Some of 3423 Parham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3423 Parham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3423 Parham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 Parham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3423 Parham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 3423 Parham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3423 Parham Drive offers parking.
Does 3423 Parham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 Parham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 Parham Drive have a pool?
No, 3423 Parham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3423 Parham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3423 Parham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 Parham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 Parham Drive has units with dishwashers.
