Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
341 Ware Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
341 Ware Drive
341 Ware Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
341 Ware Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 341 Ware Drive have any available units?
341 Ware Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 341 Ware Drive currently offering any rent specials?
341 Ware Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Ware Drive pet-friendly?
No, 341 Ware Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 341 Ware Drive offer parking?
No, 341 Ware Drive does not offer parking.
Does 341 Ware Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Ware Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Ware Drive have a pool?
No, 341 Ware Drive does not have a pool.
Does 341 Ware Drive have accessible units?
No, 341 Ware Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Ware Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Ware Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Ware Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Ware Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
