3404 Tipperary Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Coming Soon! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Arlington ISD features split bedroom floor plan and upgraded flooring. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space.

Master suite has garden tub with separate shower and separate vanities, 2 inch blinds and neutral paint.

SHOWINGS MID/LATE September AFTER CURRENT RESIDENT VACATES AND MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND UNIT IS MOVE IN READY.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1650 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.