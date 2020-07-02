All apartments in Grand Prairie
3404 Tipperary Drive
3404 Tipperary Drive

Location

3404 Tipperary Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Coming Soon! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Arlington ISD features split bedroom floor plan and upgraded flooring. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space.
Master suite has garden tub with separate shower and separate vanities, 2 inch blinds and neutral paint.
SHOWINGS MID/LATE September AFTER CURRENT RESIDENT VACATES AND MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND UNIT IS MOVE IN READY.
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1650 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

